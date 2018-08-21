Ghaziabad: Woman suffers 50% burns in acid attack

“The woman was not wearing a helmet. The men managed to flee from the spot,” police said. (Representational) “The woman was not wearing a helmet. The men managed to flee from the spot,” police said. (Representational)

A 32-year-old woman suffered burn injuries, covering around 50% of her body, when two bike-borne men allegedly threw acid on her in Ghaziabad’s Kavi Nagar area on Monday evening, police said. The woman was rushed to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.

According to police, the woman is a resident of Sanjay Nagar area, and was on her way home around 5 pm when the incident took place.

“She has a four-year-old son and had dropped him at a tuition centre earlier in the day. She was driving a scooter… when two men on a motorcycle threw acid on her,” said Vaibhav Krishna, SSP, Ghaziabad. She suffered burn injuries on her face, arms and legs, Krishna said.

“The woman was not wearing a helmet. The men managed to flee from the spot,” he added.

