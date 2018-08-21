Follow Us:
Monday, August 20, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Ghaziabad: Woman suffers 50% burns in acid attack

According to police, the woman is a resident of Sanjay Nagar area, and was on her way home around 5 pm when the incident took place.

By: Express News Service | Ghaziabad | Published: August 21, 2018 12:14:16 am
“The woman was not wearing a helmet. The men managed to flee from the spot,” police said. (Representational) “The woman was not wearing a helmet. The men managed to flee from the spot,” police said. (Representational)

A 32-year-old woman suffered burn injuries, covering around 50% of her body, when two bike-borne men allegedly threw acid on her in Ghaziabad’s Kavi Nagar area on Monday evening, police said. The woman was rushed to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.

According to police, the woman is a resident of Sanjay Nagar area, and was on her way home around 5 pm when the incident took place.

“She has a four-year-old son and had dropped him at a tuition centre earlier in the day. She was driving a scooter… when two men on a motorcycle threw acid on her,” said Vaibhav Krishna, SSP, Ghaziabad. She suffered burn injuries on her face, arms and legs, Krishna said.

“The woman was not wearing a helmet. The men managed to flee from the spot,” he added.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
World Photography Day: Dilish Parekh Holds World Record for Largest Camera Collection
Watch Now
World Photography Day: Dilish Parekh Holds World Record for Largest Camera Colle
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement