Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Ghaziabad: Woman given spiked drink, gang raped after birthday party

The woman, attended a party on Sunday where somebody served her drink laced with sedatives. She was raped by a man along with his friends who thrashed and threatened her if the word got out.

By: PTI | Ghaziabad (up) |
August 17, 2022 12:31:59 pm
A 19-year-old woman was raped allegedly by three youths after a birthday party in Modi Nagar town in this district, police said.

A 19-year-old woman was raped allegedly by three youths after a birthday party in Modi Nagar town in this district, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, employed with a private company, attended the party on Sunday and somebody served her drink laced with sedatives, they said.

Later, a man took her to a room and also called his friends and they took turns raping her, police said.

When she was in a semi-conscious state, she opposed them. The accused thrashed the woman and threatened her to kill if she disclosed the incident before anyone. They then fled the spot, a police official said.

The survivor later reached home and narrated her ordeal to her family. On Monday, she along with her father reached the Modi Nagar police station and lodged an FIR.

Police sent the woman for medical examination, which confirmed that she was gang raped.
All three accused identified as Shekhar, Krishna and Arjun have been arrested, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rural, Iraj Raja told PTI.

First published on: 17-08-2022 at 12:31:59 pm

