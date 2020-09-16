Ghaziabad: Woman bashed up in busy marketplace

In the video of the incident, the accused can be seen chasing the victim around 5 pm on Saturday. The man corners the woman in front of a grocery shop, pins her to the ground, and begins punching her. In the video, more than 15 persons can be seen standing as the assault continues.

A woman was brutally assaulted by her neighbour in Ghaziabad’s Kavi Nagar on Saturday. In a video of the incident, which went viral online, the accused can be seen hitting the woman, in her early 50s, multiple times even as no eyewitness intervenes. The accused, Sunil Chaudhari, was arrested by police and has been sent to judicial custody.

“He was arrested on Monday. The woman was treated for injuries on her head. A case has been filed for assault and intimidation,” said Nagendar, SHO Kavi Nagar.

The accused then finds a steel chair and hits the woman. The woman keeps lying down as another woman seems to stop the accused from assaulting her further. In the FIR filed by Mukesh Devi’s husband, the accused neighbour had a history of verbally abusing Mukesh Devi and her daughter. The woman is currently stable, police said.

