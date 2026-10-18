‘Why is there a discrepancy’: Queries, confusion mark Ghaziabad SIR special drive

On Sunday afternoon, a woman in her late 60s sat clutching her son’s passport size photo at the office of her residential society in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram while he went out to take photocopies of his Aadhaar Card and Class 10 marksheet.

After being struck off the electoral roll post the Special Intensive Revision(SIR) Exercise in April this year, he along with his sister are now filling Form 6, which is used to register a new voter.

The woman has all of her family’s voting slips in her small cloth purse. “My children used to mock me asking why I keep them after every election. Now they understood… these at least show that we voted, so they will take us seriously,” the woman, who did not wish to be named, said.

In the final electoral list published in April, Lucknow and Ghaziabad saw the highest number of voter deletions in Uttar Pradesh with 22.89% (9.14 lakh) and 20.24% (5.75 lakh) deletions respectively. In UP, 2.05 crore names were struck off following the SIR exercise spanning 166 days, which began last October.

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While the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) had announced that Special Summary Revision (SSR) camps will be set up on October 17 and October 24, Ghaziabad district on Sunday held a special drive for voter registration. Under the drive, the booth level officers (BLOs) were instructed to verify eligible voters who have been left out, both at polling booths and through door-to-door visits.

“We had four electors from our house. My husband passed away. Apart from my husband’s name, we recently found out that they had also removed my children’s names from the list, and we don’t even know why. We voted in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This is so wrong and troubling. I had to call my son from an office meeting and told him to come and fill Form 6. Otherwise officials will say we’re not from here,” she said with a tense expression.

Further, she said that when the BLO came to her house last year, she provided all the documents, including passport, and address proof. “Even until very recently, we did not know that the names were removed. First, I asked the same BLO… she directed me to someone else,” she says.

Meanwhile, a BLO, incharge of the area since 2014, sat across the woman and assured her that their names will be back on the list. “You sign here, and I’ll take care of it, Just give me your photo,” the BLO instructed the son.

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The administration has drawn out instructions regarding Form 6 recently. “Use the prescribed regular Form 6 currently in use, not the Form 6 meant for SIR and that no mapping is required for new voter registration,” it reads.

According to officials, a total of 7,109 Form 6 were received on Sunday — 6,546 offline forms and 563 online.

The room was filled with both first-time voters accompanied with their parents and people who were left out of the rolls. Meanwhile, some others in the roles enquired to the officials about if their names were there in the final list or not.

Another resident, who had shifted from South Delhi to Ghaziabad a decade ago, was confused about who the BLO was. “When the officers reached my house in Delhi, the landlord told them that I have shifted to Ghaziabad. Subsequently, they removed my name from the Delhi SIR draft list, but I did not know about it. While mine was removed, my wife’s name is still there. Why is there a discrepancy?” he asked.

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Swamped with queries, the officials run their fingers down and flip the pages of the electoral list. “Many are tenants who keep shifting societies, but I recognise their faces. So, when I reached their old apartments, I called them, and said, ‘I’m processing your SIR but please fill Form 8 to shift your votes’. Many have complied with,” the BLO said. Form 8 allows for the correction in the entries in existing electoral rolls