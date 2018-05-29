Ghaziabad: Two-year-old found dead, kin claim dogs mauled her

The girl was rushed to the district hospital where she was declared brought dead. (Representational) The girl was rushed to the district hospital where she was declared brought dead. (Representational)

After an hour-long search, the body of a two-year-old girl was found in the sugarcane fields near her house on Monday afternoon, with the family alleging that she was mauled to death by stray dogs.

While no police complaint had been filed till late Monday evening, the family is yet to decide whether they want a post-mortem examination to be conducted.

Around 12.30 pm, the girl left her house in Ghaziabad’s Modi Nagar after an ice-cream vendor came by the area.

“Her parents were not at home at the time. Her aunt had come to stay at their place a few days ago, and she was with her. She left the house to eat ice-cream. Then a water tanker reached the colony and some children started bathing there. We thought she must be there or at the house of her other aunt,” said the girl’s uncle, Vijender.

“But when we realised she was not there, we started looking for her. Around two hours later, some women from the colony spotted stray dogs near the sugarcane fields. When we reached the fields and started looking there, we found her body. Her ears seemed to have been bitten off. There were injuries on her arms and legs, too,” her uncle said.

She was rushed to the district hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Police, on the other hand, maintained they were waiting for the family to file a complaint.

“The family is yet to give permission for a post-mortem examination. We are waiting for their complaint so that an FIR in the case can be registered,” said Dharmender Singh Chauhan, Circle Officer (Modi Nagar), Ghaziabad.

