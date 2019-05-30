Ghaziabad: Two held for kidnapping, selling baby

A four-month-old boy was rescued by Ghaziabad Police after he was kidnapped and sold for Rs 50,000 by a woman who was in dire need of money. Police said Anita (26) allegedly stole the baby from a woman who was visiting her husband at a jail in Aligarh.

“The incident took place on May 17 when a woman, Priyanka, was visiting her husband in Aligarh jail. Anita was also visiting her husband, who is lodged in the prison. Anita spotted Priyanka’s infant and kidnapped him from the premises. She sold the baby to one Hemlata for Rs 50,000. Both women have been arrested and sent to custody,” said SHO (Sihani Gate) Sanjay Kumar Pandey.

According to police, Anita and Hemlata hail from Daulatpur in Bulandshahr and Anita had shifted to Ghaziabad.

Police said Anita had incurred a lot of expenses on hiring a lawyer for her husband’s cases and was in need of quick money. Hemlata, on the other hand, wanted a baby boy after having given birth to a daughter, added police.

Police said Priyanka had left the baby with her elder sister and joined the queue to meet her husband. Anita spotted a moment when the child was alone and kidnapped him, police said. A missing person complaint was filed by the child’s mother at an Aligarh police station.

Police received a tip-off from informers and arrested Anita. Shortly after, Hemlata was arrested and the child rescued and handed over to the family on Tuesday. An FIR under IPC section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) has been filed against the accused at Sihani Gate police station.

While Anita is a housewife, Hemlata works as a domestic help.