Twin brothers fall to death from 25th floor of Ghaziabad high rise

Twin brothers, aged 14, died after allegedly falling from the balcony of their 25th floor flat in Ghaziabad. The incident took place around 1 am on Sunday.

According to police, the victims lived with their family in Prateek Grand Society. “We received information that two boys had fallen from the balcony of a high-rise building in Siddharth Vihar. They were rushed to a hospital but died en route. Prima facie, it appears to be an unfortunate accident… there is no proof of foul play. No complaint has been filed in connection with the incident,” said Yogendra Malik, SHO, Vijay Nagar police station. The bodies will be handed over to the family following a post-mortem, police said.

The family had shifted to the flat a few months ago and were one of the first few residents of the housing society. The two children studied in the same private school and attended tuition together.

On the night of the incident, their father, who works in the administration department of a private firm, was on a business trip while their mother and 16-year-old sister were home.

Police said around 11.30 pm, the mother went to their room and asked them to sleep, and the children said they would go to bed in a while. Around 1 am, she called out to the brothers and received no response. Minutes later, she heard shouts and screams followed by a commotion. She rushed downstairs with her daughter and found her sons lying in a pool of blood.

In the balcony from where the children fell, a small stool was perched atop a chair. “We suspect the two children were trying to do something and slipped. Presently, there is no evidence to suggest otherwise,” said the SHO.

Eyewitnesses recalled a large thud followed by screams which alerted security staff. “A few guards on duty suddenly heard a loud thud and saw one of the boys lying in a pool of blood. Merely 3-4 seconds later, the second boy fell. An ambulance was called…,” said one of the guards.