Ghaziabad triple tragedy: Sisters cremated, police say trying to track two mobiles father sold to look for possible clue in apps

The last rites of the three sisters who died by suicide in Ghaziabad early on Wednesday were performed late in the night on the banks of the Hindon river.

“The post mortem examination report puts down the cause of death as hemorrhage due to ante mortem (before death) injury. They also suffered fractures in their bones which is due to falling from the height,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Trans-Hindon, Dasharath Nimish Patil said on Thursday.

“The father of the girls had sold two mobile phones – one about six months ago and the other very recently. We are trying to recover the phones and the data in them, if available,” Patil said.

Initial reports attributed to Ghaziabad Police sources had suggested that the sisters died by suicide after their father objected to their “excessive online gaming”. Police later said they were obsessed with “Korean culture”, and had left behind a purported “suicide note” that contained the names of several online games.

Patil, however, said the investigation so far did not indicate the role of any task-based game in the girls’ death. “If we find any task-based gaming app in the phones [that the father sold], this angle would be investigated,” he said.

The girls’ father, Chetan Kumar, gave a short statement to reporters reiterating his daughters’ “Korean obsession”. “Our family and friends are visiting us. I am not in a condition to say more. I have lost my daughters to some Korean obsession,” he said before shutting the door of his flat.

The girls, aged 12, 14, and 16, born of Chetan Kumar’s two wives, did not go to school, and appeared to have lived in a fantasy “Korean” world online, talking and behaving in ways that they believed were “Korean”. The purported suicide note contains references to their being “Korean”, and their inability, therefore, to marry any Indian man, police had said on Wednesday.

The sisters allegedly jumped from a window of their ninth-floor flat in Bharat City township after their phones were taken away, and they were told by their father to not watch online Korean content or play online Korean games.

A woman whom the father had engaged to teach his daughters after they stopped going to school three years ago, told The Indian Express that she had been unable to continue teaching them after she realised that the girls needed personalised attention, which she could not provide. She said the girls had appeared “normal”, but a little behind the other children that she taught.

“They came across as completely normal when I first saw them three years ago,” the teacher recalled. “They had come with their father. The oldest one had a fringe haircut, the second one had a ponytail, and the youngest one had cute hairclips in her hair. I remember that when I asked them what they liked, they said ‘Korean’.”

The woman said she did not find that odd because “so many of us like to watch Korean dramas and these were young girls”. She said the father had told her that his daughters had left school during the pandemic, and she had accepted that as “normal” because “Covid had changed so much for all of us”.

The teacher said the father told her that he hoped his daughters could be tutored so that they were able to make up for what they had lost by not attending class, and perhaps seek admission afresh in school. The teacher said she gave the three girls a basic test and took them on.

The girls always sat together at a corner of her dining table, away from the other children, the woman said. “They would try to do the tasks I set them, but they were slower than the other students I was teaching. I gave them some extra attention, but after about a week I realised that I could not continue teaching them,” she said.

The woman said she then returned the advance that the girls’ father had given her, and that she had never seen or interacted with them after that.