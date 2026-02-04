How Ghaziabad triple tragedy revives memories of deadly ‘Blue Whale’ challenge

Before the deaths of three sisters in Ghaziabad allegedly due to a “gaming addiction” involving a Korean task-based game, another gaming challenge had caused widespread concern across India in 2017-2018: the Blue Whale challenge.

Originating in Russia, this online game, in which players were asked to complete tasks in a set time frame, several of which included self-harm and even suicide, had led to courts, including the Supreme Court, issuing a slew of directions to the government.

Following concerns over the impact of the game and its growing popularity, the Madras High Court issued directions “in larger public interest” to the Centre as well the Tamil Nadu government.

In an order on September 12, 2017, it had directed Computer Emergency Response Team-India (CERT-In) to collect digital devices used by the purported victims; conduct digital forensic analysis to locate the source of the game as well as its administrators; and direct internet service providers to remove all links and hashtags being circulated in this regard across social media intermediaries and on the darknet.

It also said the Indian government “must seek cooperation and use its diplomatic relationship with Russia to block URLs/links related to Blue Whale game” as well as initiate penal action against the culprits responsible in India.

The court had also said to consider amendments to laws and rules governing the digital space so intermediaries share requisite data with law-enforcement agencies.

The issue had also reached the Supreme Court following two PILs alleging that 100 people across the country had died by suicide in India owing to the game.

Story continues below this ad

The petition had alleged that the game, with 50 self-destructive challenges — the last step involving death by suicide — had spread across “cities… such as Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Dehradun, Chennai… Kerala, West Bengal and Assam and the rest of the country”.

In October and November 2017, the SC had issued several directions, including directing Doordarshan to prepare a programme, “in consultation with the Ministries of Women & Child Development and Human Resource Development, to telecast educative messages/clips of appropriate duration at the relevant time about the evil impact of Blue Whale”.

It had also directed chief secretaries of states to issue circulars for awareness of parents, educators and schools “about the danger such games propagate by bringing people into a trap”.

Similar PILs were also filed at several courts seeking directions to curb the menace, including at Delhi, Bombay, Calcutta and Punjab and Haryana HCs. Several states had issued advisories at the time.

Story continues below this ad

In 2018, in response to an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha on whether several adults and children had lost their lives playing the ‘Blue Whale’ game in the country, the then Minister of State, Home Affairs, Hansraj Ahir, had said such a link “could not be established”.

“… a Committee was formed under the chairmanship of DG, CERT-In, to investigate cases of suicide committed or attempted allegedly using ‘Blue Whale Challenge Game’. The Committee analysed internet activities, device activities, call records and other social media activity, other forensic evidence and also interacted with rescued victims associated with these incidents. Involvement of Blue Whale Challenge Game in any of these incidents could not be established,” Ahir had stated.