How Ghaziabad triple tragedy revives memories of deadly ‘Blue Whale’ challenge

Before the deaths of three sisters in Ghaziabad allegedly due to a “gaming addiction” involving a Korean task-based game, another gaming challenge had caused widespread concern across India in 2017-2018: the Blue Whale challenge.
Originating in Russia, this online game, in which players were asked to complete tasks in a set time frame, several of which included self-harm and even suicide, had led to courts, including the Supreme Court, issuing a slew of directions to the government.
Following concerns over the impact of the game and its growing popularity, the Madras High Court issued directions “in larger public interest” to the Centre as well the Tamil Nadu government.
In an order on September 12, 2017, it had directed Computer Emergency Response Team-India (CERT-In) to collect digital devices used by the purported victims; conduct digital forensic analysis to locate the source of the game as well as its administrators; and direct internet service providers to remove all links and hashtags being circulated in this regard across social media intermediaries and on the darknet.
It also said the Indian government “must seek cooperation and use its diplomatic relationship with Russia to block URLs/links related to Blue Whale game” as well as initiate penal action against the culprits responsible in India.
The court had also said to consider amendments to laws and rules governing the digital space so intermediaries share requisite data with law-enforcement agencies.
The issue had also reached the Supreme Court following two PILs alleging that 100 people across the country had died by suicide in India owing to the game.
Story continues below this ad
The petition had alleged that the game, with 50 self-destructive challenges — the last step involving death by suicide — had spread across “cities… such as Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Dehradun, Chennai… Kerala, West Bengal and Assam and the rest of the country”.
In October and November 2017, the SC had issued several directions, including directing Doordarshan to prepare a programme, “in consultation with the Ministries of Women & Child Development and Human Resource Development, to telecast educative messages/clips of appropriate duration at the relevant time about the evil impact of Blue Whale”.
It had also directed chief secretaries of states to issue circulars for awareness of parents, educators and schools “about the danger such games propagate by bringing people into a trap”.
Similar PILs were also filed at several courts seeking directions to curb the menace, including at Delhi, Bombay, Calcutta and Punjab and Haryana HCs. Several states had issued advisories at the time.
In 2018, in response to an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha on whether several adults and children had lost their lives playing the ‘Blue Whale’ game in the country, the then Minister of State, Home Affairs, Hansraj Ahir, had said such a link “could not be established”.
“… a Committee was formed under the chairmanship of DG, CERT-In, to investigate cases of suicide committed or attempted allegedly using ‘Blue Whale Challenge Game’. The Committee analysed internet activities, device activities, call records and other social media activity, other forensic evidence and also interacted with rescued victims associated with these incidents. Involvement of Blue Whale Challenge Game in any of these incidents could not be established,” Ahir had stated.
Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court
Professional Profile
Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express.
Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare).
Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others.
She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020.
With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles:
High-Profile Case Coverage
She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy.
Signature Style
Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system.
X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More