Ghaziabad traffic police issue advisory ahead of Independence Day full dress rehearsal

The Ghaziabad police have issued a traffic advisory in light of the full dress rehearsal scheduled to be held on Saturday as part of the ongoing Independence Day preparations, police said late Thursday.
As per the advisory issued by the superintendent of police (traffic), traffic will be diverted on Friday from 10 pm till the completion of the programmes on Saturday, and again on Sunday, from 10 pm till the programmes end on Monday.
Entry of heavy vehicles (buses, trucks and small commercial vehicles) from UP Gate, Anand Vihar, Seemapuri border, Tulsi Niketan and Bhopura into Delhi will be prohibited. All such vehicles can proceed to their destinations via Loni.
All vehicles (small or heavy) entering Delhi from the Peripheral Expressway can exit from Duhai Peripheral and proceed to their destinations from ILT Crossroad via Raj Nagar Extension, Rotary roundabout and Nagdwar via Loni.
Heavy vehicles travelling to Delhi from Bulandshahr Lalkuan can exit from Duhai Peripheral and proceed to their destinations from ILT Crossroad via Raj Nagar Extension, Rotary roundabout and Nagdwar via Loni.
All vehicles from Meerut can proceed from their destination ILT Crossroad via Raj Nagar Extension, Rotary roundabout and Nagdwar via Loni.
Heavy vehicles travelling from UP Gate towards Delhi will be diverted from UP Gate to Mohan Nagar where they can proceed to their final destination from Mohan Nagar via Bikaner roundabout, Bhopura and Loni.
The traffic police have also issued a helpline number—9643322904—for commuters who have been advised to use the alternative routes to avoid any inconvenience that may arise.
