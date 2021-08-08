Ghaziabad: Traffic constable suspended for misbehaving with women

A journalist of a national daily and his relatives were allegedly attacked by a group of people in the Sonkh road here, police said on Saturday.

A traffic policeman was suspended for allegedly misbehaving with three women in Ghaziabad. According to police, the incident took place four days ago and the action was taken after an inquiry was concluded on Saturday.

The accused constable, Yogendra Singh, was posted at Dasna underpass under Masuri police jurisdiction. On Wednesday evening, the traffic cop, after finishing his duty, had consumed alcohol, officials said. The accused then came out on the road in his uniform and allegedly harassed three women in an autorickshaw, the police added.

The action was taken after the women confronted the accused and cops were called in.

In a purported video of the incident, the victim and other persons can be seen arguing with the policeman. The women in the video allege that the constable had tried to grab their hand while the accused denies the allegation. The policeman can be heard giving incoherent answers as people nearby claimed that he was under the influence of alcohol.

Departmental action under Section 14 (1) of the Police Act will also be taken against the accused.