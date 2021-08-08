scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 08, 2021
Must Read

Ghaziabad: Traffic constable suspended for misbehaving with women

Departmental action under Section 14 (1) of the Police Act will also be taken against the accused.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 8, 2021 9:18:55 am
Journalist, his relatives attacked in UPA journalist of a national daily and his relatives were allegedly attacked by a group of people in the Sonkh road here, police said on Saturday.

A traffic policeman was suspended for allegedly misbehaving with three women in Ghaziabad. According to police, the incident took place four days ago and the action was taken after an inquiry was concluded on Saturday.

The accused constable, Yogendra Singh, was posted at Dasna underpass under Masuri police jurisdiction. On Wednesday evening, the traffic cop, after finishing his duty, had consumed alcohol, officials said. The accused then came out on the road in his uniform and allegedly harassed three women in an autorickshaw, the police added.

Also Read |2 ex-cops convicted for corruption, Delhi court calls them ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing’

The action was taken after the women confronted the accused and cops were called in.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In a purported video of the incident, the victim and other persons can be seen arguing with the policeman. The women in the video allege that the constable had tried to grab their hand while the accused denies the allegation. The policeman can be heard giving incoherent answers as people nearby claimed that he was under the influence of alcohol.

Click here for more

Departmental action under Section 14 (1) of the Police Act will also be taken against the accused.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 08: Latest News

Advertisement