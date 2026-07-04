58-year-old man arrested for rape of toddler in Ghaziabad

A case under the Protection of Child from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for “aggravated penetrative sexual assault” and of rape under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was lodged by the police following a complaint filed by the girl's family members. (File Photo)

A two-and-a half year old girl was allegedly raped by a 58-year-old man in Ghaziabad on Saturday morning, police said. The accused, a labourer, has been arrested.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali) Upasana Pandey said a PCR call was received by the local police station regarding the incident. “The accused, a labourer, has been taken into custody,” she added.

According to officers, the girl, whose father works as a labourer and mother as a domestic help, was playing with her siblings outside her home around 11 am when the accused took her to a nearby secluded place. The houses of the accused and the minor are located at a distance of around 3-4 km. They are not related, said an officer.