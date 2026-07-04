58-year-old man arrested for rape of toddler in Ghaziabad

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A two-and-a half year old girl was allegedly raped by a 58-year-old man in Ghaziabad on Saturday morning, police said. The accused, a labourer, has been arrested.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali) Upasana Pandey said a PCR call was received by the local police station regarding the incident. “The accused, a labourer, has been taken into custody,” she added.
According to officers, the girl, whose father works as a labourer and mother as a domestic help, was playing with her siblings outside her home around 11 am when the accused took her to a nearby secluded place. The houses of the accused and the minor are located at a distance of around 3-4 km. They are not related, said an officer.
“After being raped, while the girl was returning home, local residents noticed that the accused was walking behind her. The minor was bleeding from her private parts. The local residents informed the police and he was arrested,” the officer added.
A case under the Protection of Child from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for “aggravated penetrative sexual assault” and of rape under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was lodged by the police following a complaint filed by the girl’s family members.
Only a day earlier, a 14-year-old boy was detained in Ghaziabad for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl.
In a complaint, the child’s family told the police that the incident happened on Wednesday when they were visiting a relative and the five-year-old went out to play along with other children.
“The girl’s brother took away a toy and she ran behind him. On the way, she collided with the accused who took her to an abandoned place where he sexually assaulted her,” an officer said. A case has been registered under sections of POCSO Act and kidnapping of the BNS.
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