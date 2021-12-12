Ghaziabad: To escape conviction, man out on parole kills labourer, sets face on fire faking his own death

The Ghaziabad police have arrested a man for allegedly faking his death while out on parole to escape conviction in his daughter’s murder. According to the police, the accused Sudesh Kumar killed a daily-wage labourer to escape conviction for allegedly killing his 13-year-old daughter. The accused’s wife Anupama Kumar, who allegedly aided the conspiracy was also arrested.

“On November 20, a body was discovered in an empty plot in Loni Border. The face was unrecognisable and an Aadhaar card was found which led us to Anupama’s house. She identified the deceased as her husband. We had doubts about the version and it was found in an investigation that her husband had killed someone resembling him as he was out on parole,” said Dr Iraj Raja, SP Rural Ghaziabad.

According to officials, the accused Sudesh was arrested by the Delhi Police for the murder of his daughter in 2018. Sudesh had been recently out on parole due to Covid-19 regulations, the police said.

During his time in jail, inmates told him that he was likely to get convicted, he drew up a plan to evade punishment, the police said.

After being let out, Sudesh hired daily-wage labourers to repair his roof. He spotted that one of the labourers, Doman Ravidas, was of his built and height. On November 19, Sudesh invited Doman for drinks and gifted him his clothes to wear. After Doman was sufficiently inebriated, the accused allegedly attacked him with the wooden legs of a cot to kill him, the police said.

“The accused told his wife that he would make sure the face is disfigured and that she had to identify Doman’s body as Sudhesh’s,” said Raja.

The accused allegedly carried the body and dumped it in an Indrapuri plot. He covered the face of the body with polythene and paper and set it ablaze so it could not be identified. The police and SOG teams developed source-based information about Suresh before he was arrested from his house.

A case of murder and fraud has been filed against the two accused at the Loni Border police station.