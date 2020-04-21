Ghaziabad tightens restrictions at Delhi border after fresh Covid-19 cases

Traffic jam in Ghaziabad near Delhi border after district administration restricts movement. (Express photo by Praveen Khana) Traffic jam in Ghaziabad near Delhi border after district administration restricts movement. (Express photo by Praveen Khana)

A day after six fresh cases were reported in Ghaziabad, the district administration Tuesday restricted all movement at Delhi border, except for emergency and essential services. Passes of anyone not involved in essential service or medical emergency stand suspended, officials said.

According to officials, the step is a precautionary measure as inter-district travel can further cause a spike in the daily number of cases.

Ghaziabad administration traced the fresh cases to Delhi as the possible source of origin.

“The six persons who tested positive on Monday had traveled to Delhi for some purpose. It is submitted by the CMO that people traveling between Ghaziabad and Delhi have the possibility of either being infected or infecting others. Keeping this in mind, we are banning all travels between Delhi and Ghaziabad unless it is emergency/essential services,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, DM Ghaziabad.

According to officials, ambulances and hospital vehicles will be allowed along with those who have medical emergencies. Vehicles belonging to administration, sanitation, medical department will also be exempted, an official said. Persons working or involved in supply of essential services can also cross border.

Ghaziabad administration had earlier extended the lockdown order till May 3 without easing restrictions and barring functioning of any new industry or service except those involved in emergency services.

