Ghaziabad: Three women held for posing as transgenders, extracting cash

Ghaziabad Railway Police arrested three women for allegedly posing as transgenders to extract money from train passengers. Officers said that over the past few months, several passengers filed complaints with Ghaziabad’s Railway Protection Force and Old Delhi Railway Station against several such accused.

“The three women pretended to be transgenders and begged money from passengers in the train. If the passengers refused, they created a ruckus and coerced the person to pay,” said an RPF Inspector.

Police said the women, aged between 20 and 30, would board trains at night at either Ghaziabad or Old Delhi stations and extract money from people on the way.

