An alleged suicide note with a mention of ‘Korean culture’, family photos strewn on the floor: the odd, tragic story of the death of 3 sisters

The open window through which the sisters allegedly fell to their deaths. (Express Photo by Neetika Jha)

Most residents of Bharat City in Ghaziabad’s Tila Mod police station area were made aware of the tragedy in their housing society by loud sounds in rapid succession, and screams in a girl’s voice.

Three sisters, ages 12, 14, and 16 fell to their deaths from their ninth floor flat in the society early on Wednesday morning, police said. The sounds appear to have been made by the girls hitting extensions of flats on their way down, and by their fall on the ground.

A resident of the society, 34-year-old Arun Singh, who works in the transport sector and is a part-time online video content creator, told The Indian Express that he saw the girls fall from an open window in their flat in the tower opposite the one in which he lives.