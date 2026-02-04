An alleged suicide note with a mention of ‘Korean culture’, family photos strewn on the floor: the odd, tragic story of the death of 3 sisters

The girls fell to their deaths from their 9th floor rented flat in Ghaziabad. Police are said to have found a note that speaks of a ‘dairy’ and their ‘True Life Story’.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readGhaziabadUpdated: Feb 4, 2026 04:26 PM IST
The open window through which the sisters allegedly fell to their deaths.The open window through which the sisters allegedly fell to their deaths. (Express Photo by Neetika Jha)
Most residents of Bharat City in Ghaziabad’s Tila Mod police station area were made aware of the tragedy in their housing society by loud sounds in rapid succession, and screams in a girl’s voice.

Three sisters, ages 12, 14, and 16 fell to their deaths from their ninth floor flat in the society early on Wednesday morning, police said. The sounds appear to have been made by the girls hitting extensions of flats on their way down, and by their fall on the ground.

A resident of the society, 34-year-old Arun Singh, who works in the transport sector and is a part-time online video content creator, told The Indian Express that he saw the girls fall from an open window in their flat in the tower opposite the one in which he lives.

Police are learnt to have recovered a note from the room in which the sisters stayed, which mentions a diary in which their “true” story is purportedly written. The note, which was found pasted on a mirror in the room, is titled “True Life Story”, police said.

According to sources in the police, the note reads: “Is dairi me jo kuch bhi likha hai vo sab padhlo quki ye sab sach hai. Read now!! (Read all that is written in this diary because all of it is true).”

At the bottom of the note is an emoji-like weepy face scrawled in a child’s hand, and next to it is written, “Sorry Papa, I’m really sorry”.

Police are also learnt to have recovered eight pages of writing, the contents of which they were examining on Wednesday afternoon. An officer said it has a mention of “Korean culture”.

Police sources said that the girls’ room was locked on the inside, and had to be forced open by officers. Photographs of the family were found scattered on the floor of the room. The sources said police were still to conclude what this scene could indicate.

Police officers and residents of the society said the girls’ father had married twice, and that his wives were sisters, both of whom lived with him. He had five children from his two wives, they said.

Police officers and society residents said the father had married the second time because he had no children from his first wife. While the second wife gave birth to three children, her older sister too had two children later, they said.

These reported details about the family could not be independently verified. The flat was locked from the inside on Wednesday afternoon, and repeated knocks elicited no response.

Police sources said that two of the girls who died were the man’s daughters from his second wife, while the oldest was the daughter of the first wife. The girls had reportedly stopped going to school about a year ago, and spent a lot of time on their mobile phones. This appears to have caused some unhappiness, and police sources said their father had imposed restrictions on their use of mobiles a few days ago.

