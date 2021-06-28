Ghaziabad: Three of family shot dead, one injured, police suspect robbery attempt

Three members of a family were shot dead, possibly while resisting a robbery in Ghaziabad on Sunday night. According to police, Riazuddin and his sons Imran and Azharuddin succumbed to bullet injuries after armed assailants entered their home in Tila Muhalla in Loni. Another family member was also shot at and is receiving treatment in a nearby hospital, said police.

Police suspect the assailants were robbers, but are also investigating other possible motives, including personal enmity.

“We received information that four people had been shot, late Sunday night, in a Loni residence. Three persons have died and their bodies have been sent for post mortem. We are trying to ascertain the exact motive behind the murder. Forensic teams and dog squads have arrived at the scene and we are gathering evidence. The case will be worked out soon,” said Amit Pathak, SSP Ghaziabad.

Locals alleged that armed assailants had forced their way into the home post midnight through a separate entrance from the roof. The neighbours heard gunshots following which they alerted the police. The accused fired shots on the first floor of the house, then went to the ground floor and eventually escaped through the terrace as locals began to gather, said police.

Ghaziabad Police have formed three teams in Loni Circle to investigate the case. The CCTV footage from nearby houses is being obtained to ascertain the sequence of events. While an attempted robbery seems to be the likely motive, police are investigating all aspects of the case including personal enmity.