Ghaziabad: Three interstate vehicle thieves arrested, two on the run

The Crime Branch of Ghaziabad police have arrested three members of a gang of interstate vehicle thieves, including one with a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head, police said Tuesday. Two others are absconding, they said.

The police have seized five cars and recovered the devices used for stealing cars along with four fake number plates.

The arrested have been identified as Dipanshu, a resident of Hapur, Gaurav Bhati and Nizam who are both residents of Ghaziabad, police said. Two others – Gopal who is a resident of Palwal, Haryana and Noor alias Rinku who is a resident of Ghaziabad – are absconding. Dipanshu, who is the gang leader, is a vehicle thief and alcohol smuggler with a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head and is wanted in at least 22 cases of theft, cheating and forgery registered across Delhi-NCR, police said.

“Three members of an interstate gang of vehicle thieves have been arrested today. Dipanshu carries a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head and has been wanted in several cases registered against him at Mussoorie police station. We have recovered five cars from the accused, out of which one car has been stolen from Mussoorie police station area,” said Anshu Jain, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Circle Officer City-1 Crime/Cyber Cell, Ghaziabad.

“The accused would first steal vehicles, change their number plates with fake ones and use them to illegally smuggle alcohol. While stealing vehicles the gang would put their mobile phones on flight mode to escape police surveillance. A WiFi dongle was recovered from them, which the accused probably used to communicate with each other while their phones were on flight mode. We are investigating the criminal history of the other accused,” said Anshu Jain.

According to the police, the Crime Branch on Tuesday received information that the gang would be coming to the district from Hapur in two cars with fake number plates for allegedly stealing vehicles. It deployed police teams on NH-24. They began checking all vehicles coming from Hapur. They intercepted the men who were spotted in a Honda Mobilio and Hyundai Santro at the checkpoint.

On interrogation, the accused revealed that they were into stealing four-wheeler vehicles from Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad and selling them. They had admitted that they had come to the district with the intention of stealing vehicles, police said.

The men told the police that they would replace the number plates of their cars with fake ones and would put their mobiles on flight mode before every theft. Based on the information provided by the accused, police have formed teams to catch the other accused who are absconding as well as those who are found buying stolen cars, they said.

Besides the Honda Mobilio and Hyundai Santro in which the men were travelling, Ghaziabad police have seized three cars, including a Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which was stolen from Haryana, a Volkswagon Vento and Maruti Brezza car stolen from Delhi, along with four pairs of fake number plates among other items from the accused.

An FIR under Sections 379 (punishment for theft), 414 (assisting in concealment of stolen property), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the gang members and search is under way to nab the remaining associates, police said.