Ghaziabad teen murder: Main accused shot dead by UP Police

People protest against the murder of a minor boy in the Khorda region demanding strict action against the perpetrators, in Ghaziabad on Saturday. (Photo: ANI Video Grab)

The main accused in the murder of the teenager in Ghaziabad was short dead by the Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday.

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed in Ghaziabad’s Khoda on Thursday amid an altercation. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Indirapuram) Abhishek Srivastava had said that victim and the accused belonged to different communities but knew each other.

Three persons were arrested for murder, they had said.

The streets of Khoda saw heavy police deployment on Saturday, with barricades placed at the entrance of the narrow lane where the boy lived.