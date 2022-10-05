scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Ghaziabad: Teen dies, three injured after LED TV at his house explodes

The four victims, according to police, were immediately hospitalised post the blast in Ghaziabad’s Harsh Vihar, with the 16-year-old dying of his injuries during treatment.

The cause of the blast has not been ascertained yet.

A 16-year-old died and three others were injured when an LED television set allegedly exploded at his house in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad city Tuesday, police said.

The four victims, according to police, were immediately hospitalised post the blast in Ghaziabad’s Harsh Vihar, with the 16-year-old dying of his injuries during treatment.

The mother, friend and sister-in-law of the teenager were among those injured. The mother and friend of the 16-year-old are still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The videos put up post the blast show damaged furniture in the room where the television was kept and cracked walls as well as bloodstains.

The cause of the blast has not been ascertained yet.

The matter will be thoroughly investigated, police said, adding legal action taken will be initiated into the matter.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 01:52:28 pm
