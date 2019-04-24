Toggle Menu
Ghaziabad techie who killed wife, kids arrestedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/ghaziabad-techie-who-killed-wife-kids-arrested-5691611/

Ghaziabad techie who killed wife, kids arrested

Sumit Kumar had allegedly stabbed his wife Anshu Bala (33) and slit the throats of his children, Prathamesh (5) and twins Arav and Akriti (4), in two separate rooms of their 2BHK flat in Gyan Khand 4, Ghaziabad, after lacing them with sedatives.

ghaziabad techie arrested, techie who killed family arrested, software engineer arrested, police, ghaziabad police, crime, delhi news, ghaziabad news, indian express news
According to the police, the accused had been absconding since Sunday morning after allegedly committing the crime. (Representational Image)

A software engineer accused of murdering his three children and wife was arrested in Karnataka by the Ghaziabad police on Wednesday. According to the police, the accused had been absconding since Sunday morning after allegedly committing the crime.

“The confession video had a background of a train and it appeared that he had travelled outside the state. The last location we received was of Madhya Pradesh and team had been sent to trace him in the Southern States. Further questioning will take place”, said Shloka Kumar, Superintendent of Police (City).

Sumit Kumar had allegedly stabbed his wife Anshu Bala (33) and slit the throats of his children, Prathamesh (5) and twins Arav and Akriti (4), in two separate rooms of their 2BHK flat in Gyan Khand 4, Ghaziabad, after lacing them with sedatives.

He later sent a confession tape to his family claiming that he is escaping to commit suicide by consuming cyanide.

Advertising

Sumit was an out of job software engineer and had previously worked in a reputed IT firm in Bangalore. Police claimed that prima facie it appeared to be a case of depression due to financial distress.

An FIR under section 302 (murder) had been registered against the accused in Indirapuram Police Station.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mohali: Man informs administration about illegal mining, doesn’t get any response
2 A date with history: From today, step into Jeanneret’s restored canteen
3 32 seats of Chandigarh pool to be filled on basis of merit, not domicile: HC