Ghaziabad techie who killed wife, kids arrested

A software engineer accused of murdering his three children and wife was arrested in Karnataka by the Ghaziabad police on Wednesday. According to the police, the accused had been absconding since Sunday morning after allegedly committing the crime.

“The confession video had a background of a train and it appeared that he had travelled outside the state. The last location we received was of Madhya Pradesh and team had been sent to trace him in the Southern States. Further questioning will take place”, said Shloka Kumar, Superintendent of Police (City).

Sumit Kumar had allegedly stabbed his wife Anshu Bala (33) and slit the throats of his children, Prathamesh (5) and twins Arav and Akriti (4), in two separate rooms of their 2BHK flat in Gyan Khand 4, Ghaziabad, after lacing them with sedatives.

He later sent a confession tape to his family claiming that he is escaping to commit suicide by consuming cyanide.

Sumit was an out of job software engineer and had previously worked in a reputed IT firm in Bangalore. Police claimed that prima facie it appeared to be a case of depression due to financial distress.

An FIR under section 302 (murder) had been registered against the accused in Indirapuram Police Station.