‘They were inseparable’: In Ghaziabad, a tale of two promising athletes that ended in tragedy

Both families had struggled to support their sons’ dreams. Every time a medal or trophy was added to the growing collection, celebrations would follow at their homes in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad.

The houses belonged to young para-athletes Chirag Tyagi, 24, and Yash Khatik, 22, who had shared a common dream for the past seven years: to win medals for India and put their district on the global sporting map.

On Sunday, those dreams and hopes came crashing. Chirag was killed in Ghaziabad’s Sai Kunj area; police said he had died from a gunshot wound.

The person who pulled the trigger? It was Yash, claimed police. The same night, he was apprehended based on CCTV footage and formally arrested, along with another accused, on Monday.

Also Read | He was counting down to Asian Para Games. Then everything changed for Chirag Tyagi

The news left the village in shock. Residents said Chirag and Yash were inseparable, often seen riding bikes together and training side by side.

What caused the friendship to unravel?According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) and Trans-Hindon Dhawal Jaiswal, Yash claimed he harboured resentment towards Chirag after his disqualification in an event last year. “He claimed Chirag had submitted a complaint to the sports association regarding his qualification, following which his nomination was cancelled and he was disqualified. To take revenge, he killed Chirag,” Jaiswal said.

At Chirag’s home, trophies stood neatly arranged and medals hung from a green wall in his room. Just days earlier, his family had been preparing to celebrate his qualification for the 2026 Asian Para Games, scheduled to be held in Japan in October.

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He had won gold and silver medals in the 400 m and 1,500 m races in the Men’s T12 (Visually impaired athletes) category in the 8th Indian Open Para Athletics International Championship held at Sri Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru between May 26 and May 28.

Crowd outside Chirag Tyagi’s home in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad. (Express Photo by Shreya Singhai) Crowd outside Chirag Tyagi’s home in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad. (Express Photo by Shreya Singhai)

“He never came second or third, he was always first,” said his cousin, Himani Tyagi (40).

She recalled how Chirag convinced his parents he wanted to pursue a career in sports even while they insisted he study engineering. “He would wake up at 3 am in the biting January cold to practise, promising his parents that he would prove himself. Villagers lovingly called him ‘Chirag Toofan’,” she said.

Chirag began competing in local events before progressing to relay races and eventually representing the state and the country. “He competed at the state level and twice at the national level. He had also travelled to South Africa and Switzerland for competitions,” Himani said.

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She said all his parents wanted was to see him soar high. “They never compromised on his food… they invested everything in his career…”, she said. His father was in a private job but had been unwell for the past four years.

Around two years ago, Chirag shifted to Delhi to practice at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Whenever he visited home, children would gather around. “Usne poore gaon ke bachcon ko hausla diya tha (He gave hope to all the children in the village),” said his neighbour, Payal Tyagi.

“Anytime he stepped out, people would run and greet him shouting ‘bhaiya-bhaiya’… He’d gather the children who usually sat glued to their phones and take them out to practice in the fields. He was their Sachin Tendulkar,” she added.

Medals and trophies at the accused Yash Khatik’s home in Ghaziabad. (Express Photo by Shreya Singhai) Medals and trophies at the accused Yash Khatik’s home in Ghaziabad. (Express Photo by Shreya Singhai)

Yash was among those who looked up to Chirag, said his mother, Tara (40). She said he started running since school and eventually switched to distance learning to focus on athletics. His father was a mason.

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Yash and Chirag were closer than brothers, she claimed. “When Yash shifted to Delhi, he shared a room with Chirag. He did not trust anyone else, he never shared anything with anyone in the family… it was only with Chirag,” she claimed.

In December, Yash returned home after his disqualification in an event. Tara said he grew quiet after that.

“He applied five times, submitting all the required medical certificates, but in the end, he was disqualified… In the middle of all this, he went to Odisha and won gold medals in 100-m and 400-m events but those were stripped from him,” she claimed.

She claimed people began taunting him after that and her son started to act out.

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Yash’s mother, Tara (40). (Express Photo by Shreya Singhai) Yash’s mother, Tara (40). (Express Photo by Shreya Singhai)

“He started stocking up on new medicines every day,” she recalled. “Whenever I asked what he was taking, he’d just say it was to build strength. He was happy one day and sad the next. Even so, he kept confiding in Chirag, believing he was the only one who could help him get back on track,” claimed Tara.

A friend who did not wish to be named said Yash considered Chirag a mentor. “But things took a turn after rumours circulated that Chirag could be the reason for Yash’s disqualification,” the friend claimed.

According to a senior police officer, Yash and Chirag had participated in the same category, for runners who could not see beyond 6 m. “But last year, the accused got disqualified at this event after the authorities allegedly found out that he could see. The accused thought that Chirag had filed a complaint against him. However, we have not found an official letter,” the officer said.