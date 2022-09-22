scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Ghaziabad students brawl on road, two hit by car

The police said several students had been detained and would be questioned, while a case has already been registered.

Iraj Raja, Superintendent of Police (Rural), said, “Immediate action is being taken in this matter, and a few students have been detained and are being questioned. The car seen in the video has been seized."

A brawl broke out on Wednesday afternoon between students of a Ghaziabad college, and continued despite two of the participants being struck by a speeding car. The police said several students have been detained after the incident, which happened under the jurisdiction of the Masuri police station.

A video of the incident circulating on social media shows a large group gathered on the road and scattering as a car approaches quickly. Two people fall on the road after being struck by the car, but resume fighting a few seconds later.

They said the driver of the car had been trying to get past the brawl when the incident occurred. They added an investigation is ongoing.

Iraj Raja, Superintendent of Police (Rural), said, “Immediate action is being taken in this matter, and a few students have been detained and are being questioned. The car seen in the video has been seized.”

