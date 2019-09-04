Ghaziabad: Software engineer dies in hit-and-run case on Delhi-Meerut GT road

A 30-year-old Gurgaon-based software engineer has succumbed to injuries two days after he was grievously injured in an accident on Delhi-Meerut GT road in Ghaziabad’s Moti Nagar area. The software engineer, Ved Prakash Khatri, passed away on Tuesday at 4 am at Yashoda Hospital in Modinagar.

Khatri was hit by a black Honda City while he was crossing the Delhi-Meerut highway on September 1. He was immediately rushed to Jeevan hospital where the doctors advised his relatives to shift him to Yashoda Hospital as it was a critical case.

“It was a medical-legal case (MLC) and the patient was brought in on September 1 at 11:06 pm,” an official at the hospital said.

A CT scan was conducted on the victim, which revealed that Khatri sustained a brain injury with multiple blood clots. Doctors tried constantly to stabilise his blood pressure. However, his condition worsened on Monday evening.

“The doctors tried to normalise his blood pressure which had been fluctuating constantly between 12 am and 3 am on Tuesday early morning. Doctors said it was not possible to give Parth CPR as he had chest injury and it might result in a rib cage fracture,” the victim’s sister told indianexpress.com

An FIR was lodged in the case but police have been unable to trace the driver of the car. Incidentally, the accident happened on the same day when the new stringent traffic laws were introduced in Ghaziabad.