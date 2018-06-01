Ghaziabad: Six-year-old who fell three floors at society dies of injuries

Garvit was a Class II student at Amity International School, Noida. (representational) Garvit was a Class II student at Amity International School, Noida. (representational)

A day after he stepped on a broken fibreglass sheet on the second floor of a Ghaziabad housing society and fell to the basement, a six-year-old boy succumbed to injuries at a private hospital, police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning at Antriksh Greens, when some children, including Garvit Garg, were playing cricket in the corridor of the seventh floor. “He was taken to Max Hospital in Vaishali. Doctors had said his condition was critical and put him on ventilator support. He had fallen face down in the basement and sustained injuries to his head. He died earlier today,” said Sachin Mallik, SHO, Indirapuram police station.

Garvit was a Class II student at Amity International School, Noida.

The incident took place on Wednesday. Gajendra Yadav The incident took place on Wednesday. Gajendra Yadav

Lata Sagar, who lives next to the child’s flat on the third floor, said, “Some children were playing in the corridor on one of the upper floors. It seems the cricket ball had fallen down. Garvit came downstairs to fetch the ball and climbed the railing. He then stepped on the fibre glass, which collapsed.”

Residents suspect there was no metal support beneath the sheet. “People said the sheet had developed cracks during the dust storm a few days ago. Moreover, there was no metal grill below the sheet. Due to this, he fell into the basement,” Sagar alleged.

The child had been living at the society with his family for the past five years, said the SHO. “His parents run a water purifier business. He has an elder brother who studies in Class VII. His mother was at work and his father was on a business trip when the incident took place,” said Mallik.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App