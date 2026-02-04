After Ghaziabad sisters’ deaths, online gaming back in focus: Red flags parents should watch for

Three minor sisters — aged 12, 14 and 16 — died after jumping from the ninth floor of their residential building in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, in what police suspect to be a case linked to “excessive online gaming“. Police said there was a disagreement at home over the girls’ growing dependence on an online task-based game as they had been skipping school.

The tragedy has sparked fear among parents and raised questions of whether online gaming can really push children to such extremes and the warning signs families should watch out for.

To understand what goes on in a child’s mind during such conflicts, The Indian Express spoke to Dr Bhavna Barmi, senior clinical and child psychologist and founder of Happiness Studio.

How can intense dependence on online games affect an adolescent’s emotional regulation and judgement?

What I often see in my clinical practice is that when adolescents develop an intense dependence on online games, what we clinically recognise as Internet Gaming Disorder, it begins to significantly harm their emotional world and their ability to think clearly under stress. In cases like the Ghaziabad tragedy, where excessive gaming appears to have intersected with family conflict, the risks become very visible.

Many teenagers use gaming as a way to escape difficult emotions — anger, anxiety, sadness, loneliness, even academic pressure. Over time, instead of learning healthy ways to regulate these feelings, they rely almost entirely on the game. This leads to poor emotional control: irritability, mood swings, sudden outbursts, or even emotional numbness.

Gaming also provides repeated dopamine hits, feelings of achievement and reward.

Crucially, the part of the brain responsible for judgement and impulse control, the prefrontal cortex, is still developing in teenagers. Heavy gaming can further weaken focus and restraint, making quick, poorly thought-out decisions more likely, especially in moments of distress. Constant virtual rewards can also blur the line between the game world and reality, making real-life problems feel overwhelming and harder to tolerate.

How important are signs like avoiding school or withdrawing from daily routines for spotting mental health problems?

These changes are extremely significant and should never be dismissed. When adolescents start avoiding school or withdrawing from daily routines, it’s often a sign of deeper emotional distress, not laziness or defiance.

What we call “school refusal” is commonly linked to anxiety, depression, panic, or a sense of being overwhelmed. Many children want to attend school but feel psychologically unable to cope. When excessive gaming becomes involved, it often replaces school, friendships and structure because it offers escape and instant reward.

Once that cycle begins, the problem worsens. Avoiding school reduces opportunities to practice emotional regulation, social interaction and responsibility. Isolation increases, and the child becomes even more dependent on the online world.

If left untreated, this pattern can lead to long-term consequences.

What happens when adolescents face repeated conflicts at home over gaming or screen use. Why can such moments become emotionally overwhelming for some children?

Repeated conflict around gaming often creates a vicious psychological cycle. For many adolescents, gaming is not just entertainment, it has become their main emotional coping tool. When parents restrict it, the child experiences that as losing their primary source of comfort and control.

Over time, constant arguments erode trust. Home begins to feel like a space of criticism rather than safety. Adolescents may feel misunderstood, powerless, or rejected. Their self-worth takes a hit, and emotional sensitivity increases. As a result, even small disagreements can trigger disproportionate reactions.

Unresolved emotions like shame, guilt, anger, hopelessness build up like pressure in a closed container. Without healthy outlets, that pressure can spill over in the form of shutdowns, rage, or, in very rare and tragic cases, extreme actions.

Have you come across such cases more and more in recent years?

Yes, I am seeing more such cases, particularly in the years following the pandemic, which significantly increased screen exposure and social isolation among children and adolescents in India.

Why do young people take irreversible decisions during moments of intense emotional distress?

Impulsivity is a key factor. Neurologically, the emotional centres of the brain, especially the amygdala, are highly active during adolescence. While the areas responsible for planning and weighing consequences mature much later, often into the mid-20s. This imbalance means emotions can completely overpower reasoning in moments of distress.

When adolescents experience intense feelings during heated family conflicts, they may enter “now or never” thinking. Their focus narrows to escaping the immediate pain, not understanding long-term consequences.

It’s important to stress that most adolescents never act on such impulses. But when impulsivity combines with isolation, emotional overwhelm, and lack of coping skills, the risk increases. Supportive family environments and early mental-health intervention can prevent escalation.

What should parents do differently when they realise a child may be excessively attached to an online game without escalating conflict?

The most important thing parents can do is shift from control to connection. Abrupt bans, yelling, or confiscating devices often backfire and push children deeper into gaming as a form of escape.

Instead, parents should start with curiosity and empathy. Ask what the child enjoys about the game, how it makes them feel, what they find rewarding.

Limits are necessary, but they work best when they’re collaborative. Sit down at a calm time, not during a conflict , and create shared agreements about gaming hours, sleep, and responsibilities. Writing these down can help adolescents feel a sense of ownership.

Equally important is offering alternatives. Don’t just remove the game — replace it with offline activities that offer achievement, enjoyment or connection. Parents should also model healthy screen use themselves. Children notice behaviour more than lectures.

Is the Blue Whale challenge-like syndrome prevailing in recent cases that you’ve come across?

Regarding the Blue Whale challenge, there is no evidence of it resurfacing in a widespread or organised manner. While isolated cases are sometimes reported, most recent tragedies are linked to being emotionally overwhelmed, gaming addiction, or family conflict — not structured suicide challenges. Excessive focus on such narratives can distract from the real issue: children’s emotional wellbeing and the need for open, supportive communication at home.