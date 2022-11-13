scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

Ghaziabad school head ‘rapes minor student’, held

According to police, the girl alleged the accused had raped her two-three times. She had initially not told her family, but they later found out when they questioned her.

Police said a complaint had been registered regarding the matter on Friday and the accused was arrested on Saturday. (Representational/File)

A 32-year-old principal of a Ghaziabad school was arrested for allegedly raping a minor student, said police.

According to police, the girl alleged the accused had raped her two-three times. She had initially not told her family, but they later found out when they questioned her.

The girl has been sent for medical examination.

Police said a complaint had been registered regarding the matter on Friday and the accused was arrested on Saturday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia tradePremium
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia trade
Minus their parentsPremium
Minus their parents
BJP banks on the late Ghar Wapasi campaigner, Judeo, to revive fortunes i...Premium
BJP banks on the late Ghar Wapasi campaigner, Judeo, to revive fortunes i...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Carbon Billionair...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Carbon Billionair...

Police said the family has alleged in their complaint that the accused sexually assaulted the girl on the pretext of extra classes and threatened to toss her younger brother and sister, who also study in the same school, into a nearby nallah.

More from Delhi

A case has been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code as well as relevant provisions of the POCSO Act, said police.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-11-2022 at 05:10:08 am
Next Story

AIADMK, BJP boycott all-party meet: Tamil Nadu parties reject EWS quota, minister says won’t implement it in state

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 12: Latest News
Advertisement