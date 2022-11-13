Ghaziabad school head ‘rapes minor student’, held

A 32-year-old principal of a Ghaziabad school was arrested for allegedly raping a minor student, said police.

According to police, the girl alleged the accused had raped her two-three times. She had initially not told her family, but they later found out when they questioned her.

The girl has been sent for medical examination.

Police said a complaint had been registered regarding the matter on Friday and the accused was arrested on Saturday.

Police said the family has alleged in their complaint that the accused sexually assaulted the girl on the pretext of extra classes and threatened to toss her younger brother and sister, who also study in the same school, into a nearby nallah.

A case has been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code as well as relevant provisions of the POCSO Act, said police.