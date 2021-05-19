Ghaziabad scheme to help with paperwork of Covid-hit families

The administration, in the last few weeks, was apprised of several cases in which children had lost either or both parents, along with instances of death of a spouse.

Ghaziabad has launched an “Always With You” scheme to help the families impacted by the death of elders due to Covid-19.

The administration, in the last few weeks, was apprised of several cases in which children had lost either or both parents, along with instances of death of a spouse. In such cases it was found that the surviving family members were unable to process bank paperwork due to lack of guidance. The scheme will target such families and help them with settling claims and other post-death administrative measures. “We came to know of many cases in which children had lost both parents. Many families lost their prime earning member. Since there are several formalities that need to be taken care of in the event of someone’s death, the administration wants to lend a helping hand; especially to those families which do not have adults to help them. We will be appointing an officer that will approach such families,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, Ghaziabad district magistrate.

According to officials, many dependants have been seeking help for LIC claims, death certificates, among other formalities. Due to the lockdown, many of the relatives and family members could not travel to help with these processes, said officials.

The administration has launched the email ID alwayswithyoudmghaziabad@gmail.com, where such families can put in their requests for assistance. After verifying the details, a liaison officer will be appointed, who will coordinate between family members and concerned government departments.

The officer concerned — ‘Prashasan Mitra’ — will be tasked with helping the families with concerned paperwork, and will also help families engaged in private businesses get assistance from the government. The DM has asked officers to call families impacted by Covid routinely to enquire about the help they need from government offices.

“This is a unique initiative. The intention is to help families get back on track. The effort is to lessen their struggle and trauma,” said Pandey.