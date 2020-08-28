Ghaziabad robbery inspired by Hrithik Roshan’s thief-in-disguise act in ‘Dhoom’

The accused were arrested by the Delhi Police. (Representational Image)

Hrithik Roshan’s thief-in-disguise act in Dhoom 2 served as inspiration for a Ghaziabad-based man, identified as Raghu Khosla, who allegedly robbed passengers in Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains by changing his get up, from a tea-seller to a godman.

Khosla was recently arrested by the Delhi Police, along with a 30-year-old UP Police constable identified as Sreekant, for allegedly robbing a car at gunpoint at the Karnal bypass, said DCP (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma.

On August 17 at 5.30 am, a man who was seated in a Hyundai Creta was robbed of his car, mobile phone and some money by three men, after which an FIR was filed.

DCP Sharma said, “GPS was installed in the robbed car through which we traced it to Ghaziabad and scanned CCTV footage to zero in on the accused, Sreekant and Khosla. They were then traced and arrested.”

The police said Sreekant was recruited in the UP Police in 2011, and has a gang with four more people who commit crime while he gives them cover.

The DCP said, “After disposing of the robbed property, Sreekant would wear his police uniform and help them reach a safe hideout. During interrogation, the men said they are greatly inspired by the Dhoom series, and like Roshan’s character in Dhoom 2, Khosla disguises himself to commit crimes.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd