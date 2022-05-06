Ghaziabad: Robbers murder woman at home, decamp with jewellery

A 20-year-old woman was murdered inside her home and the jewellery stolen, in Ghaziabad on Thursday. The police said the woman, identified as Santoshi, was killed by the robbers who had come to steal the valuables. They also informed that her mother-in-law was present in the house when the murder took place and was assaulted by the unidentified robbers.

Santoshi’s husband Santosh Kumar informed the police after he came home from work and found his wife in an unconscious state. Her 70-year-old mother-in-law told the police that multiple accused had entered the house and pushed her to the ground.

The accused then locked the room from inside and held Santoshi hostage. Later, she was allegedly strangled to death with a wire, said the police. The elderly woman tried to raise an alarm but the accused fled within a short period of time.

The elderly woman told the police that construction work is ongoing in a portion of the house and some daily wage laborers would often ask for water from her. The family suspects their involvement.

The officials have taken some persons in custody and will make official arrests after questioning. Teams have been formed to scan CCTV footage of nearby houses to ascertain the entry and exit of the accused.