Ghaziabad records all-time low of 1 Covid case in last 24 hours

The district administration said 29,000 people were inoculated on Thursday. (Express File Photo)

Ghaziabad reported its all-time low of a single Covid-19 case in the last 24 hours since the second wave of the pandemic hit the district.

The district had been witnessing 2-8 cases a day since the last one week.

While several restrictions have been lifted as part of UP government’s unlock process, the district administration is currently focussing on vaccinating the maximum number of people before another wave hits.

“We vaccinated over 29,000 people on Thursday, our highest in a day. We are identifying clusters so that people can be vaccinated in groups. Cases have come down which is a good sign,” Dr NK Gupta, CMO Ghaziabad, said.

Ghaziabad currently has 54 active cases. As many as 55,007 patients have recovered to date while the district has recorded 461 deaths since last year. At the peak of the Covid crisis in first week of May, Ghaziabad had reported 4,699 cases. According to officials, the district currently has a recovery rate of over 99%.

As part of the government’s directives, Ghaziabad administration has formed nine teams in order to prepare for the third wave. The teams comprise health department officials, police, local bodies and municipal corporation members.