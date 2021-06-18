Ghaziabad Police asks Twitter India MD to report to police station within 7 days

The letter directed the Twitter India MD to report to the Loni Border Police within seven days. (File photo)

Ghaziabad Police has sent a written summon to the Twitter India Managing Director and asked him to appear to record his statement at Loni police station within seven days. This comes after Ghaziabad Police booked certain journalists, Congress leaders, Twitter Inc and Twitter Communications India Pvt over tweets in connection with a video of an elderly Muslim man being allegedly assaulted.

The man, Abdul Samad Saifi, had alleged that the accused offered him an auto ride, took him to an isolated spot and beat him up, forcing him to chant Jai Shri Ram. However, police said the accused beat him up because he had sold them a “tabeez (amulet)” that they believed did not work.

“Some people used Twitter as a platform to spread animosity and hatred among people. Twitter did not take cognisance of such messages and rather encouraged such messages that sought to spread enmity and affect harmony among communities in the country/states. Such messages were also allowed to go viral. The case is being investigated and your participation is mandatory. Report to the Loni Border Police within seven days after receiving this letter to register your response,” read the police letter addressed to Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari.