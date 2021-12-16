Ghaziabad police team attacked during raid to arrest ‘arms dealers’

A Ghaziabad police team was allegedly attacked by the locals during a raid to arrest alleged arms dealers. According to the police, the incident occurred late Tuesday night when a Special Operations Group (SOG) team reached Vikram Enclave in Ghaziabad following a tip-off about arms dealers being present in the area.

As the officers arrested three accused persons, locals objected to it and a crowd gathered, said the police. The locals became more agitated and pelted stones on the police. The security personnel began pushing the crowd back while some locals also resorted to stray-firing, said the police.

One of the constables, Vivek Bharadwaj, was hit by a stone in the eye and was treated for a minor injury, said the police.

At least six persons were arrested from the spot and an FIR was filed against 20 unknown people in the Vikram Enclave area for obstructing the police from carrying out their official duty and under sections of the Arms Act.

Since Wednesday, the police have been carrying out exercises in the area to arrest people involved in the violence.