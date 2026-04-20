Man who raped, killed his minor niece shot dead in encounter by Ghaziabad cops

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A man accused of allegedly raping and killing his minor niece in Ghaziabad was killed in a police shootout on Sunday at the Teela Mod police station, senior police officers said.
On April 11, the child’s body was found under a car parked on the side of the road. Police said the initial inquiry revealed her maternal uncle had taken her to his residence on the pretext of playing with her. Instead, he allegedly raped and subsequently murdered her, police said, adding that he later disposed of the body in an attempt to conceal the crime. He then fled.
Based on the police complaint filed by the child’s father, an FIR was registered under sections 103 (1), 238, 65 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The shootout took place after a Crime Branch-SWAT team was searching for the accused, and received information that he was seen along with a few of his friends in Teela Mod area, post which the area was barricaded and checking was carried out.
“The team spotted him and tried to stop him but he started firing at them. The team fired back, during which the accused sustained injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” said DCP, City Ghaziabad, Dhawal Jaiswal, adding that two constables were also injured in the gunfight and are undergoing treatment.
Police said the accused was a resident of Muzaffarnagar and had prior cases registered against him. A reward of Rs 50,000 had been announced for his arrest.
The other two people accompanying him fled the scene.
The development comes even as the Supreme Court, which is hearing the case, had flagged the “reluctance” of the Ghaziabad Police in lodging an FIR and conducting an investigation into the case.
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