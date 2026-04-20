Man who raped, killed his minor niece shot dead in encounter by Ghaziabad cops

The maternal uncle accused of raping and murdering his 4-year-old niece in Ghaziabad was killed in a police shootout near Teela Mod on Sunday night, ending a week-long manhunt for the absconding suspect. (PTI File/Representational Image)

A man accused of allegedly raping and killing his minor niece in Ghaziabad was killed in a police shootout on Sunday at the Teela Mod police station, senior police officers said.

On April 11, the child’s body was found under a car parked on the side of the road. Police said the initial inquiry revealed her maternal uncle had taken her to his residence on the pretext of playing with her. Instead, he allegedly raped and subsequently murdered her, police said, adding that he later disposed of the body in an attempt to conceal the crime. He then fled.

Based on the police complaint filed by the child’s father, an FIR was registered under sections 103 (1), 238, 65 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.