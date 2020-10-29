Ghaziabad Police seeks access to CCTV cams

According to police, in the hours after the scheme was launched, more than 300 people have approached police to provide access to their CCTV footage.

Ghaziabad Police has launched the scheme ‘Donate a Camera’ to increase police surveillance in the district. According to police, citizens may come forward and provide access to CCTV cameras installed in their residence or shops to cover more areas for the purpose of policing.

“The footage is crucial evidence in working out cases. We request families and citizens to install cameras as much as they can. We ask people to donate one camera to the police by providing the feed access to the local station. In this way, there will be better policing, and it will lead to prevention of crimes,” said Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP Ghaziabad.

According to police, in the hours after the scheme was launched, more than 300 people have approached police to provide access to their CCTV footage. The camera can be set up in any industrial, commercial or residential facility, police said.

Police officials have been asked to identify key areas within their beat and hold meetings with people to make them aware of the scheme. Police will focus on increasing coverage in market areas and industrial areas to prevent incidents of late night loot or robberies.

