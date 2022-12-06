scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Ghaziabad police release sketch of suspect as probe into child’s murder continues

The police said a post-mortem had revealed that the child was sexually assaulted before being murdered via strangulation.

The sketch was prepared by speaking to local residents about a suspicious individual in the area. (Express Photo)
The Ghaziabad police have released a sketch of a suspected person as their investigation into the murder of a five-year-old child in the Sahibabad area continued. The child’s body was found last Friday in the jungle about 30 metres from her house after she had been reported missing to the police the previous day after going out to play.

According to officials, the sketch was prepared by speaking to local residents about a suspicious individual in the area.

Meanwhile, the police said a post-mortem had revealed that the child was sexually assaulted before being murdered via strangulation. Superintendent of Police (City- 2) Gyanendra Singh said, “According to the post-mortem report, there were injuries on the girl’s private parts. Based on the post-mortem reports and complaint of the family, an FIR has been registered for murder, the disappearance of evidence, and provisions of the Pocso Act.”

Six teams of the Ghaziabad police are currently investigating the matter. The police said local CCTV footage is being examined for suspicious individuals. Several mobile numbers in the area are also being examined by a surveillance team.

Before this, an 11-year-old child from Ghaziabad’s Nandgram had been kidnapped for a ransom of Rs 30 lakh in November. Her body was recovered from Bulandshahr later.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 10:21:37 am
