Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Ghaziabad police question woman lugging trolley bag at night, find body of live-in partner inside

The woman, identified as 32-year-old Preeti Sharma, was arrested from the spot for allegedly killing Firoz, who was her live-in partner for close to four years, police said.

By: Express News Service | Ghaziabad |
August 9, 2022 10:19:33 am
According to police, the woman was found walking with a large black trolley bag on the Wazirabad Road, Tulsi Niketan. (Representational image)

Lugging a large trolley bag at 2 am in Ghaziabad, a woman seemed out of place to the beat cops in the Teela Mod area on Monday morning. When police opened the bag, they were shocked to discover the body of a 23-year-old man inside. The woman, identified as 32-year-old Preeti Sharma, was arrested from the spot for allegedly killing Firoz, who was her live-in partner for close to four years, police said.

According to police, the woman was found walking with a large black trolley bag on the Wazirabad Road, Tulsi Niketan. “When officers tried to talk to her, she let go of the bag and stood on the side of the road. On further enquiry, she seemed scared and confused. The bag was opened in the presence of a woman constable and the body was discovered,” a statement issued by the Ghaziabad police said.

During investigation, the woman said that the body was that of her live-in partner, whose throat she had slit using a razor after a fight, police alleged.

Police said that Sharma told them that she was estranged from her husband and was living with Firoz for the past 3-4 years. “She said she wanted to marry him, but he did not give her a clear answer.

On Sunday night, when she asked him again to marry her, he started calling her names and in a fit of rage, she slit his throat using a razor blade. She bought a big suitcase from Seelampur and put the body inside. She planned to keep the suitcase in a train at Ghaziabad railway station,” the police press note said.

The razor used by the accused in the commission of the crime has been recovered, police said.

First published on: 09-08-2022 at 10:19:33 am

