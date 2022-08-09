Ghaziabad police question woman lugging trolley bag at night, find body of live-in partner inside

August 9, 2022 10:19:33 am
Lugging a large trolley bag at 2 am in Ghaziabad, a woman seemed out of place to the beat cops in the Teela Mod area on Monday morning. When police opened the bag, they were shocked to discover the body of a 23-year-old man inside. The woman, identified as 32-year-old Preeti Sharma, was arrested from the spot for allegedly killing Firoz, who was her live-in partner for close to four years, police said.
According to police, the woman was found walking with a large black trolley bag on the Wazirabad Road, Tulsi Niketan. “When officers tried to talk to her, she let go of the bag and stood on the side of the road. On further enquiry, she seemed scared and confused. The bag was opened in the presence of a woman constable and the body was discovered,” a statement issued by the Ghaziabad police said.
During investigation, the woman said that the body was that of her live-in partner, whose throat she had slit using a razor after a fight, police alleged.
Police said that Sharma told them that she was estranged from her husband and was living with Firoz for the past 3-4 years. “She said she wanted to marry him, but he did not give her a clear answer.
Subscriber Only Stories
On Sunday night, when she asked him again to marry her, he started calling her names and in a fit of rage, she slit his throat using a razor blade. She bought a big suitcase from Seelampur and put the body inside. She planned to keep the suitcase in a train at Ghaziabad railway station,” the police press note said.
The razor used by the accused in the commission of the crime has been recovered, police said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'
Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'
Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'You would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure...didn't happen'
Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 launched in India: A quick look at this new portable massager
Gangster Salem allowed to be present in Lucknow court during arguments in fake passport case
Selena Gomez talks about mental health, wanting to be a mom: ‘I hope to be married’
Hubballi-Banaras weekly train resumed: Railway Minister
Are mosquitoes biting you more than your friends?
Air India increases Delhi to Vancouver direct flight frequency from three times week to daily
Japan’s Kishida likely to retain finance minister in reshuffle: sources
Congress to launch ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from September 7
Bronze medallist Jaismine’s passion: Fuelled by legend of Asian Games champ Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy
TMC workers vandalise party MLA’s house in Bengal alleging he took cash for posts
Will Smith’s daughter Willow on his Oscars slap incident: ‘I accept my family for their humanness’
Bengaluru Metro increases non-peak hour frequency to 15 minutes