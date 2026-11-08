Outfit claims responsibility for Ghaziabad police outpost blast; anti-terror agencies probe

A little-known outfit has purportedly claimed responsibility for an explosion at a police outpost in Ghaziabad on Friday night, prompting intelligence and anti-terror agencies to investigate whether it was an attack or an accidental blast.

The blast took place at the Vasundhara police outpost around 9 pm. A food delivery worker, who had arrived with a parcel for an officer, was injured in the explosion, which also damaged a part of the outpost. Several police personnel were away on patrol duty in connection with Dhanteras festivities at the time.

Teams from the National Investigation Agency, Delhi Police Special Cell, Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Special Task Force, Intelligence Bureau and local intelligence units visited the site on Saturday. Around 4 pm, UP (ATS) DIG Abhishek Yadav was seen visiting the outpost.

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Hours after the explosion, an X account allegedly linked to an outfit calling itself Tehreek Ul Mujahideen Hindustan (TMH) claimed responsibility for the incident. Police, however, have not verified the claim or established any terror link.

According to sources, the claim surfaced around 2.30 am on Saturday, when an X account named ‘Ghazi 2’ allegedly circulated audio and video messages along with a statement bearing the name and insignia of TMH.

The statement purportedly identified Ghaziabad Police as the target and described the blast as an operation against the government. It also levelled allegations against the police, armed forces and judiciary and warned of further attacks.

Investigators said they are examining the messages to establish who circulated them and whether the outfit had any role in the explosion. The identity of those behind the account and the group’s operational presence remain unverified.

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At the outpost, investigators spent Saturday examining physical evidence to determine how the explosion occurred.

Ghaziabad Police Commissioner J Ravinder Goud said the exact cause of the explosion was yet to be established and all possible angles were being examined.

According to police, Sub-Inspector Vikas Singh was on duty at the outpost when the blast occurred. The food delivery executive, Ishan, a resident of Arthala, had arrived with a meal ordered by Singh and was standing near him when the explosion took place.

Shattered glass struck Ishan on his face and head. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where his condition was reported to be stable. Kumar escaped unhurt and alerted the police control room. The impact of the explosion caused cracks in a wall and shattered windowpanes.

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Based on a complaint filed by Singh, a case has been registered at Indirapuram police station under Explosives Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act as well as sections 326(f) [fire or explosives causing property damage], 326(g) [fire or explosives destroying dwellings or places of worship] and 132 [assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their official duty] of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Investigators are examining whether firecrackers reportedly stored at the outpost or a malfunctioning air-conditioning unit could have caused the explosion. Neither possibility has been confirmed.

Police are also looking into an unattended scooter found abandoned around 1.5 km from the blast site. The owner of the scooter has joined the investigation, police said. “The scooter is registered in the name Momin. According to Momin, when his scooter broke down, he parked it on the elevated road and returned to his home in Mayur Vihar,” said an officer. While police are questioning him, investigators said no link between Momin and the blast has been established so far.

Along with UP ATS DIG, officers from intelligence agencies also inspected the site but declined to comment on their findings. Police said forensic evidence was being examined to establish the cause of the blast. So far, police have not officially named any outfit as the one behind the blast.