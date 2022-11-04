Ghaziabad Police issue notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding Dharam Sansad

Ghaziabad police Thursday issued a notice to Dasna Devi temple priest Yati Narsinghanand, directing him not to hold a planned three-day Dharam Sansad on December 17 or a preparatory meeting before the same.

According to the notice, the preparatory meeting on November 6 is not allowed nor is the Dharam Sansad on December 17, the birth anniversary of BJP MP Baikunth Lal Sharma, as no permission has been taken from the district administration for either event.

SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said: “The notice was sent as no permission had been obtained for what is expected to be a very large gathering. Law and order issues may also arise because of it. Further, Section 144 has also been imposed because of civic elections.”

A written reply signed by Narsinghanand states that the meeting scheduled for November 6 is only an executive meeting, while the Dharam Sansad is a traditional event that would take place within the boundaries of the temple. Therefore, permission for either event would not be required.

Narsinghanand could not be reached for further comment on the issue.