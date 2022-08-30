scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Ghaziabad police nab three, including a married couple, wanted in multiple cases of theft across Delhi-NCR

Officials said, based on information provided by police sources, CCTV footage, and manual analysis, the Ghaziabad police conducted a raid and arrested the absconding accused from Indirapuram's Hathi Park Gate No. 1 along with stolen jewellery on Monday.

The couple had been absconding after the primary accused, a 30-year-old woman allegedly wanted in more than 25 cases of theft in multiple states for over a decade, had been apprehended on August 17.

The Ghaziabad police have arrested three people, including a married couple, allegedly wanted in connection with a theft at a residential society in Indirapuram Monday, officials said Tuesday.

Officials said, based on information provided by police sources, CCTV footage, and manual analysis, the Ghaziabad police conducted a raid and arrested the absconding accused from Indirapuram’s Hathi Park Gate No. 1 along with stolen jewellery on Monday.

The couple had been absconding after the primary accused, a 30-year-old woman allegedly wanted in more than 25 cases of theft in multiple states for over a decade, had been apprehended on August 17.

The police said the accused have been identified as Bunty, alias Pooja alias Anjali, Gautam Shah, and Gulshan Yadav, who are in their thirties and belong to Bihar’s Banka district. Poonam Shah, alias Kajal alias Preeti, the primary accused along with Bunty worked in residential societies in Ghaziabad as domestic help, and together planned and executed thefts along with Gautam and Gulshan, they added.

An FIR under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused. The complaint had been filed by Vipul Goyal, a resident of ATS Advantage in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad from whom the accused had stolen jewellery and other valuables on July 28.

Gyanendra Kumar Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (City-2) said, “The team from the Indirapuram police station have arrested three absconding accused who had stolen from the complainant residing in ATS Advantage society on July 28. We have recovered the stolen jewellery from the accused, along with some cash.”

“There are over 8 cases registered against Bunty. The accused Poonam and Bunty used to work in four-five societies in the vicinity as domestic help/maids. After working for a few days, they would would ending up stealing jewellery and other valuables as and when they could. The accused couple had been stealing valuables since 2016 in Delhi-NCR and in Rajasthan and Haryana. They would sell the stolen goods to Gulshan, a jeweller who has also been arrested,” added Singh.

He also said Poonam had been involved in such activities as far back as 2011 and on questioning revealed that she had probably carried out around 200 thefts.

The police have recovered, two bangles, one rings, two pairs of earrings, and Rs. 30,440 in cash from the accused. They also said there are over eight cases of theft against Bunty and two each against Gautam and Gulshan in Delhi NCR.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 11:17:55 am
