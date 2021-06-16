Ghaziabad Police lodge FIR against Twitter, journalists and Congress leaders for tweets on elderly man’s assault

In the video, he had alleged that there were five people involved in the assault. (Screengrab)

Ghaziabad Police has booked Twitter, Congress leaders, and journalists Mohammed Zubair and Rana Ayyub over tweets in connection with the assault of an elderly man in the district.

Police have invoked IPC sections 153 (provocation for rioting), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295A (acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 505 (mischief), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) against them.

Apart from Zubair and Ayyub, the FIR names Congress’s Salman Nizami, Shama Mohamed and Maskoor Usmani, writer Saba Naqvi, online media organisation The Wire, and Twitter Inc and Twitter Communications India Pvt.

Three people have so far been arrested for allegedly assaulting the elderly man, Abdul Samad Saifi. While Saifi has alleged the men offered him an auto ride, took him to an isolated spot and beat him up, forcing him to chant Jai Shri Ram, police said the accused beat him up because he had sold them a “tabeez (amulet)” that they believed did not work.

The arrested accused have been identified as Parvesh Gujjar, Adil and Kallu.

The FIR filed against Twitter, the journalists and Congress leaders, filed on Tuesday night, alleges: “The tweets by the accused had been broadcast on a large scale. The statements made through social media by the accused hint at a criminal conspiracy. The accused and other people tried to create animosity between Hindus and Muslims. The tweets were an attempt to destroy communal harmony. These false tweets had been retweeted by thousands of people. The accused include journalists and political persons who did not make an attempt to establish the truth in the case and spread false news.”

The FIR further states that despite Ghaziabad Police clarifying the issue, the accused did not delete their tweets, neither did Twitter make any efforts to delete them.

“It is expected that the accused, who hold a position of influence in society, will try and establish the truth and use their discretion while putting out information. They have a duty towards society. In this case, the tweets were not verified which gave a communal angle of the incident despite being untrue,” alleges the FIR.