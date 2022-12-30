Ghaziabad police intensify patrolling, security measures as New Year approaches

Police in Ghaziabad’s Trans Hindon and Rural zones have announced a series of security measures that will be implemented over the weekend on the occasion of New Year.

In the Trans Hindon area, teams with breathalysers will be posted near Kaushambi’s EDM Mall, near the Mahagun/Signature Mall, Mohan Nagar, Shalimar Garden, Shaheed Nagar, Maharajpur, Surya Nagar, Bhaupur T-point, Sikanderpur cut, and Farrukhnagar Chauraha, among other places, officers said. Police personnel will also be posted at sites where events will be possibly held, including malls in the city.

Emphasis will be given to patrolling the elevated road, with pickets, cranes and ambulances posted nearby. The elevated road has previously seen impromptu parties and fireworks, leading to dozens of arrests this year.

Ambulances, fire tenders and cranes will also be deployed at several stations in case of untoward incidents. Two-wheeler and four-wheeler patrol vehicles will be deployed at prominent sightseeing spots, especially those frequented by women and children. Bomb disposal teams will also be patrolling and checking railway stations, bus stands, malls, markets and other crowded areas. Further, the police said events are not to be held without permission from relevant authorities.

In the rural region, the focus is on porous border areas, including checking at the Loni T-point, Loni bus depot, Tronica City bus stand, Signature City barrier at Sonia Vihar and the Khajuri Khas border. A breathalyser team will also be posted at the Pusta T-point. The Noida border near Shahberi and Crossing Republic will also be secured.

Ambulances and cranes will also be on standby, while the Ghaziabad police will be patrolling the NH 9, Eastern Peripheral Expressway and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Checks will be carried out near Dasna Toll, Masuri Chowk, Delhi-Meerut Expressway rest area, Dasna petrol pump, Nahal Jhal, Sounda Canal, Kite College and Ganga Nahar bridge, besides other areas.