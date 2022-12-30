scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Ghaziabad police intensify patrolling, security measures as New Year approaches

Ambulances and fire tenders will be deployed at several stations. Patrol vehicles will be deployed at prominent sightseeing spots, especially those frequented by women and children, the Ghaziabad police said.

Emphasis will be given to patrolling the elevated road, with pickets, cranes and ambulances posted nearby. (Representational Photo/File)

Police in Ghaziabad’s Trans Hindon and Rural zones have announced a series of security measures that will be implemented over the weekend on the occasion of New Year.

In the Trans Hindon area, teams with breathalysers will be posted near Kaushambi’s EDM Mall, near the Mahagun/Signature Mall, Mohan Nagar, Shalimar Garden, Shaheed Nagar, Maharajpur, Surya Nagar, Bhaupur T-point, Sikanderpur cut, and Farrukhnagar Chauraha, among other places, officers said. Police personnel will also be posted at sites where events will be possibly held, including malls in the city.

Read |16,500 personnel, 1,600 pickets: Delhi Police readies for New Year’s Eve

Emphasis will be given to patrolling the elevated road, with pickets, cranes and ambulances posted nearby. The elevated road has previously seen impromptu parties and fireworks, leading to dozens of arrests this year.

Ambulances, fire tenders and cranes will also be deployed at several stations in case of untoward incidents. Two-wheeler and four-wheeler patrol vehicles will be deployed at prominent sightseeing spots, especially those frequented by women and children. Bomb disposal teams will also be patrolling and checking railway stations, bus stands, malls, markets and other crowded areas. Further, the police said events are not to be held without permission from relevant authorities.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
The year of Rohit Sharma’s tryst with World Cup destiny
The year of Rohit Sharma’s tryst with World Cup destiny
December 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tensions In Congress
December 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tensions In Congress
Also Read |Ghaziabad police bring Christmas cheer to runaway student

In the rural region, the focus is on porous border areas, including checking at the Loni T-point, Loni bus depot, Tronica City bus stand, Signature City barrier at Sonia Vihar and the Khajuri Khas border. A breathalyser team will also be posted at the Pusta T-point. The Noida border near Shahberi and Crossing Republic will also be secured.

More from Delhi

Ambulances and cranes will also be on standby, while the Ghaziabad police will be patrolling the NH 9, Eastern Peripheral Expressway and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Checks will be carried out near Dasna Toll, Masuri Chowk, Delhi-Meerut Expressway rest area, Dasna petrol pump, Nahal Jhal, Sounda Canal, Kite College and Ganga Nahar bridge, besides other areas.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 11:42 IST
Next Story

Promised work from home jobs, 1,700 people from across the country duped by bogus call centre

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close