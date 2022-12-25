Ghaziabad police bring Christmas cheer to runaway student

Across the world, many countries have different names and costumes for Santa Claus – but for 12-year-old Shivam in Ghaziabad, Santa wore the khaki of the police uniform. After they found him trying to run away to his native place, they sent him home after cutting a cake with him.

According to Kaushambi Station House Officer Prabhat Kumar Dixit, the police had found the child, who was wearing his school uniform, wallking on the highway. When they brought him to the police station, the distraught child told them that he had wanted to go to school in a Santa Claus costume. His mother, however, had scolded him, sending him to school in his uniform. He was also upset as his birthday had not been celebrated, while had seen other children celebrating their birthdays.

The SHO said, “As his parents do not make much money, they could not buy a costume for him. Instead of going to school, the child intended to go on the highway to his native place in Bilaspur, where other relatives are staying. Before sending him back with his parents, we decided to help him celebrate Christmas.”

He added, “As policemen, we also are humans and we felt sorry for him. We saw that we could do something for him, and we decided to do it.” Police officers at the station then gifted him the Santa Claus costume that he had wanted all along.