Ghaziabad police bust illegal firearms factory, four held

Four men were arrested by the Ghaziabad police for allegedly running an illegal firearms factory in unused flats which had originally been built under the Kanshi Ram scheme. The accused were identified as Rihan, Suraj Varma, Sameer, and Aryan Tyagi, said the police.

They said the accused had anticipated higher prices for weapons due to the municipal elections in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, and had planned to sell them at different places to make a profit. They had been selling them at a rate of Rs 5,000 for a country pistol and Rs 35,000 for other pistols. The police estimated that 300 country pistols had been manufactured.

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja, “The operation was done by the Bhojpur station police and the Special Operation Group (Rural). The accused were running an illegal weapons factory… About two dozen firearms have been seized, along with equipment used to make them. A Delhi registration vehicle was also seized. The matter is being further investigated.”

He added, “Three of the accused are from Meerut, they would bring parts from there and assemble them. We are establishing the chain of who else was involved with them in order to arrest them as well. They had supplied weapons in Ghaziabad, Meerut, Baghpat, and other nearby areas. We are tracing them. In Delhi, there are also some mediators who we will also trace and arrest. They will tell us where the weapons were sent.”

Raja also said the men had been there for at least 20 days, and sold weapons at different spots. They would also change their location to avoid the police. However, they had been traced with the aid of an informant, he said.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC)’s Section 34 (common intention) as well as provisions of the Arms Act.