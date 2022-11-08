Ghaziabad police book Yati Narsinghanad for ‘comments on PM, Prithviraj Chauhan’

Ghaziabad police have booked Dasna Devi temple priest Yati Narsinghanad for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent figures.

In a purported video, Narsinghanand can be head criticising king Prithviraj Chauhan and the PM with regard to the treatment of different communities.

SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said, “Through social media, a video came to our attention in which the mahant of the Dasna Devi mandir, Yati Narsinghanand, made objectionable remarks against the Prime Minister and others. Taking this video into account, a case has been registered at the Masuri police station and further action will be taken.”

A case has been registered under IPC sections 153a (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295a (deliberate act intended to outrage religious feelings.)

Narsinghanand could not be reached for comment.

A few days ago, Ghaziabad police issued a notice to Narsinghanand, directing him not to hold a planned three-day Dharam Sansad on December 17 or a preparatory meeting before the same.