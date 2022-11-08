scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Ghaziabad police book Yati Narsinghanad for ‘comments on PM, Prithviraj Chauhan’

In a purported video, Narsinghanand can be head criticising king Prithviraj Chauhan and the PM with regard to the treatment of different communities.

In a purported video, Narsinghanand can be head criticising king Prithviraj Chauhan and the PM with regard to the treatment of different communities. (PTI File)

Ghaziabad police have booked Dasna Devi temple priest Yati Narsinghanad for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent figures.

In a purported video, Narsinghanand can be head criticising king Prithviraj Chauhan and the PM with regard to the treatment of different communities.

SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said, “Through social media, a video came to our attention in which the mahant of the Dasna Devi mandir, Yati Narsinghanand, made objectionable remarks against the Prime Minister and others. Taking this video into account, a case has been registered at the Masuri police station and further action will be taken.”

A case has been registered under IPC sections 153a (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295a (deliberate act intended to outrage religious feelings.)
Narsinghanand could not be reached for comment.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Economically Weaker Sect...Premium
UPSC Key- November 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Economically Weaker Sect...
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...Premium
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...
Why are oranges good for diabetics? How should you have them?Premium
Why are oranges good for diabetics? How should you have them?
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war
More from Delhi

A few days ago, Ghaziabad police issued a notice to Narsinghanand, directing him not to hold a planned three-day Dharam Sansad on December 17 or a preparatory meeting before the same.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-11-2022 at 11:21:46 pm
Next Story

Demanding repair work on campus, Jogeshwari boys’ hostel residents stage hunger strike

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement