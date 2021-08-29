Ghaziabad police arrest two history-sheeters after encounter

Two history-sheeters with more than 100 cases registered against them were arrested by Ghaziabad police after an exchange of fire on Saturday night. According to the police, the accused Shahnawaz and Shameem tried to flee from the cops at a checkpoint in Sunny Chowk, which led to a chase and subsequent arrest.

“During a routine check in Sahibabad area, the police spotted two men on bike who behaved suspiciously. The two eventually tried to run away from the police and they were chased. The accused, in a bid to escape, opened fire at the police and were injured as shots were returned. Both the accused are receiving treatment in the hospital,” said a senior official.

According to police, the accused tried to head towards Bhopura as officials signalled to stop them. The accused took their bike to a deserted area and opened fire at them, the cops said. As an act of self-defence the police shot the accused and they received bullet injuries on their leg, they said.

The accused Shahnavaz has 76 cases of assault, robbery and so on registered against him in Ghaziabad, Delhi, Noida and other states, with the earliest FIR filed in 2003. The other accused Shamim has 46 cases of theft, robbery among others against him.