Ghaziabad police arrest three after encounter, seize firearms

The Ghaziabad police on Friday arrested three men following an encounter in the Loni border area on Friday morning, the police said. Firearms and stolen property were recovered from them, the police said.

The three arrested accused were identified as Wasim, who was shot in the leg in the shootout, Suhail and Pramod, while a fourth accused, Bharat, escaped from the spot.

The police said that the encounter began from a routine check. When the accused were seen on two bikes, the police asked them to stop on suspicion but they tried to escape.

DSP/Circle Officer of Loni, Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyai said: “Checking was going on near the Lal Bagh Chowki….when people on two suspicious vehicles were seen and ordered to stop, they tried to quickly escape. The police team ahead on the road was also informed. When the accused saw that they were surrounded on four sides, they fired on the police team. The police returned fire to protect themselves, wounding Wasim.”

The police said other three accused ran towards the nearby forest to escape, with two of them being caught by the pursuing police. A .315 bore pistol and 12 bore gun were recovered from them, along with live ammunition and a knife, they said.

They allegedly confessed to previously stealing both motorcycles that they were riding on, as well as jewellery, cash and a mobile phone in prior incidents.

The police said that a case was filed under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) as well as provisions of the arms act, while the alleged snatching incident was being investigated. They also said that a search was on for the other co-accused.