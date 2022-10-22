scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Ghaziabad police arrest man nearly a month after he ‘kidnapped’ his son

The two-year-old boy was located in Haryana where he was in the custody of the accused’s mother and second wife, police said

On September 26, Parvinder allegedly went to Kazipura in Ghaziabad to meet his estranged wife Sanjana and tried to take his two-year-old son. (File)

Nearly a month after he allegedly shot at and injured his estranged wife and snatched their two-year-old son from her and fled, a man was arrested by the Ghaziabad police while on his way to Hapur from Masuri in Uttar Pradesh.

The police identified the man as Parvinder and said that he was arrested on Friday.

On September 26, Parvinder allegedly went to Kazipura in Ghaziabad to meet his estranged wife Sanjana and tried to take his two-year-old son. When she resisted, he allegedly shot at her and fled with their son. Subsequently, a case was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police also arrested one of Parvinder’s accomplices, Sahil, as well as Parvinder’s mother Satendri and another woman he was married to, Shalu Chaudhary. Parvinder’s son was located in Haryana where he was in the custody of the two women. According to the police, the two women had come to Kazipura 10 days before the incident to keep track of the child’s movements.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBsPremium
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBs
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key casesPremium
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key cases
Rashmee Roshan Lall traces the American experiment in Afghanistan in her ...Premium
Rashmee Roshan Lall traces the American experiment in Afghanistan in her ...

Police said that Parvinder’s modus operandi was to contact vulnerable women on social media and emotionally blackmail them. The police added that he had been married twice and his involvement in other cases was also suspected. Parvinder was also wanted in a 2021 case involving charges related to the Dowry Prohibition Act as well as cheating and criminal intimidation.

More from Delhi

Police said that Parvinder constantly changed names, SIM cards and social media IDs and did not use official IDs anywhere. A .32 calibre pistol was recovered from him, along with fake documents, police added.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 10:51:07 am
Next Story

Need to ensure a global pandemic treaty, says DCVMN CEO

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement