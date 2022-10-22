Ghaziabad police arrest man nearly a month after he ‘kidnapped’ his son

Nearly a month after he allegedly shot at and injured his estranged wife and snatched their two-year-old son from her and fled, a man was arrested by the Ghaziabad police while on his way to Hapur from Masuri in Uttar Pradesh.

The police identified the man as Parvinder and said that he was arrested on Friday.

On September 26, Parvinder allegedly went to Kazipura in Ghaziabad to meet his estranged wife Sanjana and tried to take his two-year-old son. When she resisted, he allegedly shot at her and fled with their son. Subsequently, a case was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police also arrested one of Parvinder’s accomplices, Sahil, as well as Parvinder’s mother Satendri and another woman he was married to, Shalu Chaudhary. Parvinder’s son was located in Haryana where he was in the custody of the two women. According to the police, the two women had come to Kazipura 10 days before the incident to keep track of the child’s movements.

Police said that Parvinder’s modus operandi was to contact vulnerable women on social media and emotionally blackmail them. The police added that he had been married twice and his involvement in other cases was also suspected. Parvinder was also wanted in a 2021 case involving charges related to the Dowry Prohibition Act as well as cheating and criminal intimidation.

Police said that Parvinder constantly changed names, SIM cards and social media IDs and did not use official IDs anywhere. A .32 calibre pistol was recovered from him, along with fake documents, police added.