6 Ghaziabad men arrested for ‘links to banned groups, spreading anti-national content online’

Police claimed they recovered a mobile phone from the accused containing videos and links to prohibited groups. (File photo)

The Ghaziabad Police said it has arrested six people allegedly linked to banned organisations on Thursday, claiming they were using social media to spread anti-national content and radicalise others in the area.

Police claimed they recovered a mobile phone from the accused containing videos and links to prohibited groups.

Police said the arrested men are Savez aka Jihadi, 20; Junaid, 23; Fardin, 22; Ikram Ali, 36; Fazru, 48; and Mohammad Javed, 45, all residents of Ghaziabad’s Nahal village.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rural, Ghaziabad, Surendranath Tiwari, said the names of all six accused came to light during routine surveillance by the Ghaziabad Police. “We were informed that some men of Masuri’s Nahal village were involved in anti-national activities. When Masuri Police began an investigation, the names of six accused came to light,” said the DCP.