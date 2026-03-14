6 Ghaziabad men arrested for ‘links to banned groups, spreading anti-national content online’

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The Ghaziabad Police said it has arrested six people allegedly linked to banned organisations on Thursday, claiming they were using social media to spread anti-national content and radicalise others in the area.
Police claimed they recovered a mobile phone from the accused containing videos and links to prohibited groups.
Police said the arrested men are Savez aka Jihadi, 20; Junaid, 23; Fardin, 22; Ikram Ali, 36; Fazru, 48; and Mohammad Javed, 45, all residents of Ghaziabad’s Nahal village.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rural, Ghaziabad, Surendranath Tiwari, said the names of all six accused came to light during routine surveillance by the Ghaziabad Police. “We were informed that some men of Masuri’s Nahal village were involved in anti-national activities. When Masuri Police began an investigation, the names of six accused came to light,” said the DCP.
Officers said a team from Masuri police station was conducting routine checks near Nahal Jhal on March 12 when an informer tipped them off that Savez and his associates were allegedly circulating videos and links of banned organisations and inciting others toward anti-national activities.
Officers said that acting on the tip-off, police first detained Savez. “As questioning progressed, five more names emerged, leading to a total of six arrests,” officers said.
The DCP said that the police, during questioning, found that they were allegedly involved in anti-national activities and an FIR was registered against them. “They have been booked at Masuri police station under sections of endangering unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country, promoting enmity and criminal conspiracy of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA),” said officials.
Tiwari said the mobile phones of all the accused have been seized and police are investigating their online and social media presence.
Police also said that an investigation was ongoing and further action will follow as the case develops.
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