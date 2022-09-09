Ghaziabad: Pitbull mauls 10-year-old boy in park

A 10-year-old boy was severely mauled by a pitbull in Sanjay Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad city on September 3, police said.

Lalit Tyagi, the owner of the dog, had taken it for a walk in a park in the evening when it escaped and attacked the child, police added.

As per the footage of the incident, the dog knocked down the child before mauling him. The child was later rescued by the nearby people.

“There are about 150 stitches on his face….his neck is also injured. I cannot even look at the photos (of the injury). The people are raising such dangerous dogs… our children are not safe,” the boy’s father said in a statement.

“If they play on the roads, they will meet with accidents. And now if they play in the parks, they are bitten by dogs,” he added.

The owner was also fined for not registering the pitbull.

“When we came to know about the incident, we went to the area and found that the owner of the dog had not registered it with us. He was fined Rs 5,000,” said Dr Anuj Kumar Singh, Chief Deputy Veterinary Officer, Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam.

“By registry, we can confirm that the dogs are vaccinated, which is for the benefit of the animal and society as well,” he added.

Referring to incidents in the recent past, an official of the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam said: “If you are taking a dog for a walk in a public place and the dog may bite, for safety you can put a muzzle on the dog….if you are taking a dog in a lift, you can make sure that other people are not with you in the lift.”

Ritesh Tripathi, DSP/Circle Officer, Kavinagar, said Tyagi had taken his pitbull for a walk in the Sanjay Nagar park, adding it was due to his negligence that the dog suddenly attacked and severely injured the child, who was hospitalised.

“The child’s father has registered a complaint and Tyagi has been fined,” he added.

An FIR in connection with this matter was registered at the Madhuban Bapudham Police Station under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).